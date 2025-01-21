‘Two genders only’: U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive order

U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders, proclaiming that the country will only recognize two genders: male and female.

The U.S. government will also change the term “gender” and instead call it “sex,” which is a person’s “immutable biological classification.”

With this executive order, the government agencies will ensure that this is applied to all official documents, including visas, passports, and Global Entry cards.

According to the U.S. government, this order will eradicate “radical and wasteful” diversity, equity, and inclusion programs inside the Federal Government.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump said during his inaugural address.

The U.S. President is also ready to denounce “woke” culture, gender, and DEI (diversity, equality, and inclusion) programs.

In 2022, Biden added the gender-neutral “X” as a marker on U.S. citizens’ passports.