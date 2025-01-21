Dubai crowned ‘World’s Cleanest City’ for the fifth consecutive year

Dubai has once again been recognized as the cleanest city in the world, according to the latest Global Power City Index (GPCI) report from the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

As reported by Dubai Media Office, this marks the fifth year in a row that the city has secured this prestigious title.

Dubai achieved a perfect score of 100% in the cleanliness metric, one of the key indicators used to assess the global strength of cities, besting over 47 cities worldwide, it said.

This recognition, it added, further highlights the emirate’s dedication to becoming a model for future urban developments as well as the concerted efforts of Dubai Municipality in terms of working closely with both government and private sector partners to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at maintaining high standards of urban cleanliness.

