Dubai crowned ‘World’s Cleanest City’ for the fifth consecutive year

Jennibeth Reforsado30 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai has once again been recognized as the cleanest city in the world, according to the latest Global Power City Index (GPCI) report from the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

As reported by Dubai Media Office, this marks the fifth year in a row that the city has secured this prestigious title.

Dubai achieved a perfect score of 100% in the cleanliness metric, one of the key indicators used to assess the global strength of cities, besting over 47 cities worldwide, it said.

This recognition, it added, further highlights the emirate’s dedication to becoming a model for future urban developments as well as the concerted efforts of Dubai Municipality in terms of working closely with both government and private sector partners to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at maintaining high standards of urban cleanliness.

His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized that the city’s continued success in global rankings is rooted in its ambitious vision to be the best place to live and work.

“Leadership and excellence are built on teamwork, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards. Dubai’s faith in its teams has established a global benchmark for future cities, defined by innovation, sustainability, and exceptional quality of life,” His Excellency said.

He noted that the municipality’s cleanliness teams, composed of over 3,200 dedicated professionals, have played a crucial role in upholding Dubai’s high standards. Their efforts are supported by a fleet of 855 advanced vehicles and equipment, enabling the municipality to manage extensive daily cleaning programs across various sectors, including roads, investment zones, and residential areas.

Additionally, Dubai Municipality employs smart technologies to enhance waste management and sustainability, further solidifying its commitment to maintaining a clean and environment-friendly city.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Global Power City Index has also ranked Dubai eighth globally and first in the Middle East for the second consecutive year, making it the first city in the Middle East to achieve this status.

