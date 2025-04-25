Online contract verification: MWO Dubai to remove appointment system, increase slots to 800

Starting May 1, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai will remove its appointment system and increase the number of available online slots for contract verification to 800.

This change is part of its preparation for a fully online system to serve Filipino workers better.

“We removed the appointment system and increased the online submission slots in preparation for the full online,” Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista told The Filipino Times.

The new advisory now gives two options for contract verification: online submission and walk-in visits one working day before the flight. MWO advises workers to use the online method to avoid long lines and delays.

Every Monday at 8:00 AM, a new online form opens with 800 slots for OFWs based in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. Once all slots are taken or by Wednesday, 11:59 PM, whichever comes first, the form closes.

Approved online applications are processed within 11 working days. Once approved, workers can collect and pay for their verified documents within the assigned schedule, which usually takes 15–20 minutes.

For those unable to secure a slot, walk-in verification is allowed only one working day before a confirmed flight.

MWO reminds everyone that if the day before the flight is a holiday, workers should visit on the closest working day instead.