DFA condemns slay of Filipina in Slovenia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

The government has condemned the killing of a Filipina in Slovenia in December and said that it is working with authorities there to bring her remains home.

“The Philippine government condemns the tragic incident that caused the demise of a Filipino citizen in Slovenia, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family here in the Philippines,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Philippine embassy in Vienna and other related agencies, it said, are closely working with Slovenian authorities for the immediate repatriation of her remains.

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson Imee Marcos said that the Filipina was reportedly a victim of domestic violence.

“Nanawagan din ako sa Department of Justice, Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, at iba pang ahensya na palakasin ang kanilang mga hakbang upang sugpuin ang karahasan laban sa mga kababaihan, mga bata, at iba pang uri ng pang-aabuso,” she said.

The Commission on Filipino Overseas also decried the murder.

“As we offer our thoughts and prayers with Marvil’s family, we also stand in solidarity with them, condemning acts of domestic violence, seeking justice for our kababayan, and honoring the beautiful life she lived,” it said.

 

