Four arrested for gun ban violations as election period begins

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Sunday that four individuals have been arrested for violating the gun ban, which officially started at midnight with the commencement of the election period.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil stated that the arrests occurred in the regions of Central Luzon, Bangsamoro, Soccsksargen, and Western Visayas.

Police Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, mentioned that most of the confiscated firearms were pistols, although they are still verifying reports of long firearms being intercepted.

“We continue to process exemption requests,” Fajardo added.

During the election period, which runs from January 12 to June 11, 2025, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) allows exemptions for certain personnel from the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies if they have been deputized for election duty.

Exempted personnel must wear full uniform, display their names, ranks, and serial numbers, and be actively performing election-related duties.

Those found carrying firearms while off duty will face penalties. As part of the gun ban’s enforcement, checkpoints will be set up in various parts of the country.

Violators may face imprisonment of at least one year, permanent disqualification from public office, and the loss of voting rights.

Foreigners who violate the gun ban could face deportation after serving their prison sentence, according to the Comelec.