UAE achieves milestone with over 1 million air traffic movements in 2024

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that air traffic movements recorded by the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre in the UAE surpassed one million in 2024, a milestone that further enhances the country’s global standing in aviation.

“This remarkable success underscores the UAE’s essential role as a global aviation hub, attributed to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and efficient operational systems,” GCAA stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Crossing the threshold of one million air traffic movements in a single year is a reflection of the relentless efforts of the GCAA and the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre to deliver exceptional air navigation services that meet the aspirations of global airlines and enhance the air travel experience,” it added.

An unprecedented milestone that enhances the UAE's global standing in the aviation sector. Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre successfully surpassed one million air traffic movements in a single year, for the year 2024. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the UAE's…

According to a report from WAM, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of GCAA, noted that this milestone is not just a numerical accomplishment but a testament to the UAE’s commitment to developing its aviation sector as a cornerstone of the national economy. He noted that the country has implemented innovative strategies to bolster its competitiveness in civil aviation on both regional and global fronts.

He added: “This accomplishment highlights the country’s capacity to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that enhance the efficiency of aviation operations. With over 20% growth in air traffic over the past two years, among the highest globally, the UAE is well-equipped to handle even greater volumes in the years ahead, supported by advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce and state-of-the-art technologies.”

For his part, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said that exceeding one million air traffic movements underscores the dedication and hard work of the staff at the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre. He highlighted that this milestone is the culmination of years of planning and collaboration with aviation partners.

“With an average growth rate of 10.3% in 2024 compared to last year 2023, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our systems and services to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency, reflecting sustainable development and continued success in managing air traffic successfully and professionally,” Al Suwaidi emphasized.

The historic moment of recording the one-millionth air traffic movement occurred on December 22, 2024, with the arrival of Emirates Flight 305 from Shanghai.

The Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre also saw remarkable advancements last year, including the integration of advanced systems and innovative solutions aimed at improving airspace efficiency and minimizing delays.

Additionally, the Centre has aligned its practices with the “We the UAE 2031” vision and “The Year of Sustainability,” implementing sustainable practices that contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of the aviation sector.