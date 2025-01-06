Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo celebrates mother’s birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kathryn Bernardo with her mommy Min. Courtesy: Kathryn Bernardo/IG

Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to honor her mother, Min, on her special day, sharing a series of cherished photos of the two over the years.

The “Hello, Love, Again” star expressed her deep admiration for her mom, writing, “They say you can’t choose your family, but if I had the chance, I’d still choose you to be my mom—over and over again.”

Acknowledging the imperfections in their relationship, Kathryn reflected on how challenges, including misunderstandings and disagreements, have only strengthened their bond. “Our relationship may not be perfect, but it’s the imperfect moments that made us stronger,” she wrote.

“They made me love you even more.”

The 28-year-old actress also expressed her gratitude for her mother’s significant influence in shaping who she is today. “We don’t say it much, but we love you dearly,” Kathryn shared. “Your happiness will always be my happiness. Happy birthday!”

In a sweet gesture, Kathryn’s on-screen partner, Alden Richards, also reacted to her heartfelt post.

Meanwhile, Kathryn’s recent film, Hello, Love, Again, continues to make waves. In November 2024, the movie became the first Filipino film to gross over P1 billion, also setting a new record as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time. The movie is a collaboration between GMA Pictures and Star Cinema and serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Hello, Love, Goodbye.

