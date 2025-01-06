Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW vows justice for slain OFW Dafnie Nacalaban, killer in custody

On Jan. 4, Migrant Workers Sec. Hans Leo Cacdac visited the family of deceased OFW Dafnie Nacalaban to personally assure them of all the necessary assistance and support at this time of grief. (Photo courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/FB)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) expressed its commitment to securing justice for Dafnie Nacalaban, the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was tragically found dead in the home of a Kuwaiti national.

In a statement on Saturday, the DMW confirmed that both they and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait would assist in pursuing legal action against Nacalaban’s alleged killer, who is currently being held by Kuwaiti authorities.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac personally visited the grieving family of Nacalaban on Saturday, January 4, offering support and reassurances of continued assistance throughout the investigation and legal proceedings.

Nacalaban, who had planned to return to the Philippines for a surprise Christmas visit, went missing two months ago.

Her lifeless body, found in a state of advanced decomposition, was discovered at the residence of the detained suspect. The case is now under the scrutiny of Kuwaiti authorities as they continue their investigation.

