Kanlaon Volcano emits ash, logs earthquakes, sulfur dioxide

Kanlaon Volcano displayed increased activity on Saturday, January 4, emitting ash and recording 23 volcanic earthquakes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The ash emission lasted for 111 minutes, and the recorded earthquakes included three volcanic tremors, which varied in duration from four to 111 minutes.

On the same day, the volcano released 3,469 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, while plumes of gas and ash rose as high as 500 meters, drifting southwest.

This continuous degassing signals ongoing volcanic activity. PHIVOLCS reported that the volcano’s edifice is currently inflated, indicating heightened unrest.

As a result, Alert Level 3 (Intensified Unrest/Magmatic Unrest) remains in effect as of Sunday for Kanlaon, which lies on the border of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

Authorities have reminded the public to evacuate within a six-kilometer radius of the summit, and flying aircraft near the volcano is prohibited.

PHIVOLCS has warned that Kanlaon could experience sudden explosive eruptions, lava flow or effusion, ashfall, pyroclastic density currents (PDC), rockfalls, lahars.

The volcano had already erupted explosively on December 9, prompting the agency to raise the alert level from 2 to 3.