Filipino wins gold from Dubai Jewellery Group raffle draw

As part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) announced a lucky Filipino winner, Willy Sitchon, on January 3, 2025. Sitchon, a resident of Sharjah, claimed an impressive 250g of gold through DJG’s thrilling raffle draw.

Willy Sitchon shared that he purchased gold as a gift to reward himself, not expecting it would make him a winner. Spending a minimum of AED 1,500 on gold earned him an entry into DJG’s raffle draw.

On January 3, Sitchon made the trip from Sharjah to Dubai to claim his 250g gold prize—a journey he said was absolutely worth it.

If you’re feeling inspired, you too can join the excitement and stand a chance to win big! But act fast—there’s less than two weeks left to participate, as the promo wraps up on January 12, 2025.

How to join

Spend a minimum of AED 1,500 on gold, diamond, or pearl jewelry at any of the 275 participating outlets across Dubai. Each purchase secures your entry into DJG’s raffle draws.

Weekly gold giveaways

Every week, 1 kilogram of gold will be awarded, with 20 winners each receiving ¼ kilogram. Don’t miss the remaining draw dates: January 6 and January 12, 2025.

Exclusive offers

But that’s not all! Alongside the chance to win gold, participating jewelers are rolling out irresistible deals, including: