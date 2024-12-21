Pets are not holiday gifts — PAWS

An animal welfare group is urging the public to reconsider giving pets as gifts this holiday season.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) stressed that pets are living beings with physical, emotional, and mental needs, highlighting that pet ownership is a “serious, lifelong commitment” that requires preparation.

“Please think thrice about giving animals as gifts this holiday season. They are not toys, but living beings who deserve the best care and full commitment,” the group wrote in a statement.

“If you’re offered a pet but know you are not prepared for its lifelong care, it’s best to politely decline the gift. If you receive a pet but cannot keep it, both the giver and receiver should take responsibility for finding a loving, permanent home for the animal,” it added.

PAWS also encouraged pet owners to spay or neuter animals before rehoming them to help reduce the cycle of unwanted pets.

While the gesture of gifting a pet may seem kind, PAWS warns that many animals are often abandoned or neglected once the initial excitement fades.

The organization highlighted the unfortunate trend where pets are left in cages or tied up, ignored, abandoned on the streets, or surrendered to shelters that are already struggling to find permanent homes for rescued animals.

“If you truly want to make a difference for animals this holiday season, please do consider adopting or fostering a pet in need, supporting your local shelter, or helping educate others about responsible pet ownership,” PAWS said.