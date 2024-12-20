UAE announces New Year’s Day holiday for federal gov’t employees

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on X (formerly Twitter) that January 1, 2025, is a New Year Holiday in the Federal Government.

The New Year falls on a Wednesday, which means employees will have a day off before having two more working days before the weekend.

While this announcement specifically pertains to the country’s government employees, it is expected that private sector workers will also observe the same holiday, depending on their offices’ working hours.

Meanwhile, here are the official public holidays in the UAE for 2025:

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2025

Eid Al Fitr: March 31 – April 2

Arafat Day: May 30, 2025

Eid Al Adha: May 31 – June 2

Islamic New Year: June 27

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: September 1

UAE National Day (2 days): December 2 – 3

Beware that public holidays usually do not get carried forward if they fall on the same day as a public holiday or a weekend.