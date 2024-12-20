Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces New Year’s Day holiday for federal gov’t employees

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on X (formerly Twitter) that January 1, 2025, is a New Year Holiday in the Federal Government.

The New Year falls on a Wednesday, which means employees will have a day off before having two more working days before the weekend.

While this announcement specifically pertains to the country’s government employees, it is expected that private sector workers will also observe the same holiday, depending on their offices’ working hours.

Meanwhile, here are the official public holidays in the UAE for 2025:

  • New Year’s Day: January 1, 2025
  • Eid Al Fitr: March 31 – April 2
  • Arafat Day: May 30, 2025
  • Eid Al Adha: May 31 – June 2
  • Islamic New Year: June 27
  • Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: September 1
  • UAE National Day (2 days): December 2 – 3

Beware that public holidays usually do not get carried forward if they fall on the same day as a public holiday or a weekend.

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

