South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment vote amid martial law crisis and mass protests

South Korea’s embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol stopped short of resigning on Saturday, just hours before a crucial vote on his impeachment, following a controversial declaration of martial law earlier this week.

The decision has sparked widespread outrage, with mass protests scheduled in Seoul, demanding his resignation.

Yoon stunned both the nation and the international community on Tuesday night by imposing martial law for the first time since the 1980s, deploying troops and helicopters to the National Assembly in a bid to quell mounting political unrest.

However, lawmakers swiftly voted to reject the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind it in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in a dramatic turn of events that shocked the country, long regarded as one of Asia’s most stable democracies.

In his first public address since the crisis began, Yoon explained that his decision to declare martial law stemmed from a sense of urgency.

“The declaration of martial law arose from my urgency as the president,” he said, before offering a public apology.

“However, in the process, I caused anxiety and inconvenience to the public. I sincerely apologize to the citizens who were greatly distressed.”

Despite the apology, Yoon’s actions have provoked widespread calls for his resignation, not only from opposition parties but also from members of his own People Power Party (PPP).

A parliamentary vote on his impeachment is set to take place later Saturday, with significant uncertainty surrounding its outcome.

The opposition bloc, which controls 192 seats in the 300-strong National Assembly, has pushed for impeachment, while the PPP has vowed to block it, despite growing calls within the party for Yoon to step down.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the PPP, has publicly stated that Yoon’s resignation is necessary to avoid further political chaos.

“The normal performance of the president’s duties is impossible under the (current) circumstances, and an early resignation of the president is inevitable,” Han said on Saturday.

While Yoon’s party still commands a majority in parliament, just eight defectors from the PPP would be enough to secure the two-thirds majority needed for impeachment.

One ruling party lawmaker has already pledged to vote with the opposition, increasing the likelihood of a successful motion.

Should the impeachment pass, Yoon would be suspended from office pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court, setting the stage for a potentially prolonged political crisis.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into Yoon and other key figures involved in the martial law declaration for alleged insurrection, further escalating tensions.

Yoon has stated that he will not shy away from his “legal and political responsibility” for the decision but has insisted that his actions were necessary to maintain order.

On Friday night, an estimated 15,000 anti-Yoon protesters braved freezing temperatures to gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul’s Yeouido district, with organizers hoping to swell the crowds to 200,000 ahead of the impeachment vote.

Some protesters even camped out overnight, signaling the deepening frustration with the president’s handling of the situation.

Public support for Yoon has plummeted, with a recent opinion poll showing his approval rating at a record low of just 13%.

Many South Koreans see the martial law declaration as a dangerous overreach that threatens the democratic values of the country.

As the impeachment vote looms, the nation remains on edge, with Yoon’s fate uncertain and the political crisis showing no signs of resolution.

With tens of thousands of citizens taking to the streets and parliamentary factions deeply divided, South Korea faces an unprecedented moment in its modern political history.