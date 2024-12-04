Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez reaches The Voice USA Finale, thanks supporters

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez is heading to the final round of ‘The Voice USA’, securing his spot in the competition’s Top 5. In a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday morning (Manila time), Vasquez expressed his gratitude to his supporters, particularly the Filipino fans, for their unwavering love and votes that helped propel him to this milestone.

“Thank you so much to my Filipinos everywhere and in America who gave so much love and support,” Vasquez wrote.

He also urged his fans to continue praying for him as he prepares for the highly anticipated finale next week. Vasquez earned his place in the Top 5 after impressing both the coaches and viewers with his standout performances during the live show on Monday night (US time).

He delivered a powerful rendition of Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream,” and later teamed up with fellow contestant Jeremy Beloate for a duet of The Police’s iconic “Every Breath You Take,” with none other than Sting himself playing the guitar.

Before his appearance on ‘The Voice USA,’ Vasquez gained recognition as a contestant on the Filipino singing competition ‘Tawag Ng Tanghalan’ on ‘It’s Showtime’ where he reached the semifinals and made a name for himself with his vocal talent.

As the competition nears its conclusion, Vasquez is poised to continue making waves, with his journey inspiring fans both in the Philippines and abroad.