Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 attracts 2.73 million participants

The eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) concluded with remarkable success, attracting 2,735,158 participants, a 14% increase from last year.

This city-wide initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, ran from October 26 to November 24 and encouraged residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days.

This year’s challenge featured a diverse array of activities, including 30 x 30 fitness villages across Dubai, making it more inclusive and accessible than ever before. Participants of all ages and abilities engaged in free workouts, community events, and fitness classes.

A total of 467,288 individuals explored the three main fitness villages located at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park, which offered unique workouts and kids’ zones. Additionally, 25 community hubs brought fitness directly to local neighborhoods, with more than 60,000 participants enjoying diverse classes led by professional trainers.

Flagship events like Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, Dubai Ride, and Dubai Run showcased the community’s enthusiasm for fitness. The Dubai Stand-Up Paddle event welcomed 2,330 participants, significantly up from last year, while Dubai Ride saw a record 37,130 cyclists taking to the iconic streets. The Dubai Run attracted an astonishing 278,000 runners, featuring appearances from prominent figures and thrilling aerial displays.

Participants benefitted from an interactive map that guided them to various activities and fitness facilities throughout the city. Collaborations with leading health and fitness apps, along with partnerships with global sports brands, enhanced the overall experience.

“Inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched to support the health and fitness of our community as we strive to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities… I would like to congratulate all who took part for achieving their goals, and express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the remarkable success of DFC 2024,” Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, was quoted as saying in a report by state news agency WAM.

Next year’s DFC is slated for November 1-30, 2025, aiming to further strengthen the city’s commitment to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.