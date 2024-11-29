Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Pakistanis must submit police clearance for work visas

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago

The UAE is now mandating Pakistanis to submit a police character certificate to obtain work visas in the country.

According to The Express News, Adnan Paracha, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA), revealed that this decision was made in response to complaints raised by the UAE government.

The complaints focused on the involvement of Pakistanis in begging and other illegal activities in the UAE.

Paracha emphasized that, as a brotherly and friendly country to the UAE, Pakistan must adhere to the laws of the host nation.

The UAE has previously banned visit visas for 24 cities in Pakistan. Now, the ban has been extended to 30 cities. As a result, over 100,000 Pakistanis could not find secure employment in the UAE in 2023.

In addition to the UAE, there have been reports of an increasing number of Pakistanis involved in begging in other Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Paracha pointed out that the UAE is the second-largest source of remittances for Pakistan after Saudi Arabia. He has called on the federal government to take diplomatic action to address the issue surrounding UAE work visas.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

03 Desert Camp 1080x1920

HONOR X9c redefines durability for everyday protection

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 94

SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season opening event in Dubai sails to excellence

1 hour ago
Sharjah city

Sharjah gov’t employees to enjoy 5-day holiday

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos left and Inday Sara Duterte right

Marcos: Impeachment vs Sara not going to help Filipinos

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button