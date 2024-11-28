Philippine Halal Investment Forum in ADIFE highlights investment opportunities in the country

The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) hosted the Philippine Halal Investment Forum during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2024. With the theme “Halal-friendly Philippines: Unlocking opportunities for global investments and trade,” the forum emphasized the country’s commitment to expanding its presence in the global halal market and unlocking economic opportunities for Filipino businesses.

The event featured a distinguished panel of experts, including Al-Zamir Lipae, Regional Director (Zamboanga) Region IX, DTI Regional Operations Group; Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Prime Group of Companies; Elsie Chua, Co-Chair of the Philippine-Saudi Business Council, and Malou Prado, CEO of MPQ Travel and Tourism. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver and Philippine Trade Commissioner Vichael Angelo Roaring also attended the forum, reaffirming the country’s dedication to fostering international partnerships.

A growing presence in the halal market

Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal, Program Manager of DTI’s Halal Development and Trade Office, highlighted the importance of the “Halal-Friendly Philippines” campaign in meeting the rising demand for halal-certified products in the UAE and across the Middle East.

“Our halal-certified products are a reflection of the Philippines’ commitment to quality and innovation,” Guiapal said. “This forum and ADIFE provided a valuable platform to connect with global partners and showcase the distinct flavors and expertise of Filipino businesses.”

Under its strategic blueprint, DTI aims to double the number of Philippine-made halal-certified products and services to 6,000 by 2028, up from 3,000. This goal comes as the global halal industry is expected to reach a value of USD 7.7 trillion by 2025. Additionally, the halal strategic plan targets attracting AED 17.4 billion (PHP 230 billion) in investments and generating 200,000 new jobs.

Guiapal also recognized the role of the Tatak Pinoy Industrial Policy (TPIP) in enabling MSMEs to penetrate international markets. “This initiative strengthens our halal sector and accelerates economic growth for the country,” he added.

Philippine Pavilion: A Showcase of Excellence

At the heart of ADIFE 2024, the Philippine Pavilion celebrated the country’s rich culinary heritage and agricultural innovation. Featuring halal-certified products from ten outstanding companies, the pavilion highlighted a diverse range of food and beverage offerings:

1. Immuni Global Inc. – Zang Gulaman Jelly Powder Mix, Herbal Drinks

2. Wellnesscare International Corporation – Coconut Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Water, and more

3. JNRM Corporation – Veggie Snack Chips, Instant Dry Mixes, Coconut Tropical Desserts

4. Pasciolco Agri Ventures – Organic Coconut VCO, Coconut Jam, Vinegar, and Syrups

5. Pautricia Food Processing Corporation – Veggie Style Bagoong, Calamansi Extract

6. Project Beans – Roasted Coffee Beans, Ground Coffee

7. Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc. – Fresh Cavendish Banana, Durian, Pineapple

8. Theo & Philo Chocolate Factory Inc. – Chocolate Bars, Mango-Coated Chocolate, Hot Chocolate

9. Top Chefs Food Supplies – Premium Sauces, Flavor Syrups, Powder Bases

10. Yanyan International Phils Inc. – Beverages, Snacks, Bakery Products, Milk Tea

Guiapal described the exhibition as a pivotal step in strengthening trade ties and advancing Filipino businesses. “This is an opportunity to establish long-term partnerships and expand the global reach of Philippine products,” he said.

ADIFE 2024, one of the region’s premier food and beverage trade events, continues to serve as an ideal platform for connecting international brands with regional markets.