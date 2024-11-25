Latest NewsTFT Reach

Dubai-based all-male Filipino choir to hold special free concert on Nov. 30

Supplied photo

An all-male Filipino choir based in Dubai is set to hold a special free concert celebrating Filipino music and culture on November 30 at Voice International, Al Garhoud, Dubai.

Chorus Omnis’ concert, themed “Heto na Na-Men! A Gala of Filipino Music,” aims to unite the Filipino community in Dubai and share the beauty of choral music with all music lovers. It will feature a diverse repertoire, including traditional folk songs, modern pieces, and timeless classics.

Screenshot 2024 11 25 at 1.25.49 PM

“We invite our fellow OFWs in the UAE to watch our concert where we will celebrate our rich musical heritage,” said Marc Misael Gamil, Chorus Omnis choirmaster. “If you miss the Philippines, our concert is the perfect place for you to feel at home again.”

Performances will feature guest musicians and groups, including pianists Albert Tacud and Alvin Mangoma, tenor Jeffrey Buensuceso, and the Family Angels Choir.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

