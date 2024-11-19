Filipino-American Association of Bahrain hosts sports festival

The vibrant spirit of Filipino culture and camaraderie was on full display as approximately 250 participants gathered for the “2024 Filipino American Sports Festival” at Bahrain Club in Muharraq.

Hosted by the Filipino-American Association of Bahrain, the event featured a range of athletic competitions that highlighted community unity and the richness of Filipino heritage. The festival concluded with the Green Team claiming the championship title, capping off a day filled with excitement and fun.

The event began with a warm-up session, followed by an invocation delivered by Romeo Tagulao, treasurer of the Filipino-American Association of Bahrain. In his welcome speech, President Orlando Fontanilla emphasized the significance of the festival, dedicated to honoring past presidents and current leaders of the organization.

“Our gathering today transcends mere sports; it is an opportunity to enhance the friendships and camaraderie within our community, I am proud to see how our group come together, not only for sports but for a greater cause,” Fontanilla stated. “This sports meet being held annually reflects the commitment and collaboration of everyone involved, and I take pride in witnessing such a strong turnout.”

Among the distinguished guests were Captain Marc Bumatay, COMUSNAVCENT N6 ACOS; Dr. Padric Hall, Chief Analyst for COMUSNAVCENT; Commander Jimmy Harmon, Executive Officer of Naval Support Activity; and Captain Marco Spivey, N1 Assistant Chief of Staff for COMUSNAVCENT. Their presence, along with that of Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange between nations.

In her address, Ambassador Louis affirmed the Embassy’s continued support for the Fil-Am organization, emphasizing the strong and profound partnership between the two. She also expressed gratitude for the Fil-Am community’s continuous contributions to the Embassy’s initiatives, especially those aimed at aiding distressed members of the Filipino community.

The presence of Jiemarie Mortel-Ladrica, the Cultural Attaché of the Philippine Embassy, added a significant layer of cultural appreciation to the function.

During the opening ceremony, Sports Commissioner Alain Buensuceso delivered the Oath of Sportsmanship, emphasizing the values of integrity and honor.

The Green Team, led by captain Grace Estacio, showcased skill and teamwork, emerging victorious in several events, including the cheering competition. They secured the early bird title and excelled in various sports, while the Red Team followed in second place, with the Blue and Yellow teams taking third and fourth.

The festival also recognized past presidents of the organization, including Lito Sarmiento, Romeo Tagulao, Alex Lamis, Julius Teopaco, and Bong Guanlao, for their contributions to the community. The Fil-Am Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to OPS Director Rey Giron and Commissioner Alain Buensuceso for their exemplary service.

Additional recognitions were given to individuals such as Archie Bordeous, president of the Travelers Tribe Masonic Club of Bahrain; entrepreneur Rene Ramos; and journalist Cecil Ancheta, president of the Filipino Writers’ Circle, acknowledging their significant contributions to the community.

The organizing committee was also commended for their dedication to ensuring the event’s success. Attendees enjoyed traditional Filipino dishes, including tapsilog, pancit, and barbecue.

The Filipino American Association of Bahrain is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the cultural, civic, and professional interests of the Filipino-American community. Through various activities and programs, the organization fosters cultural pride and community engagement.

The event concluded with a raffle, featuring prizes donated by sponsors, contributing to fundraising efforts that support the association’s initiatives.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)