Beauty queens celebrate Chelsea Manalo’s performance at MU PH 2024

Several beauty queens applauded Chelsea Manalo for her performance at the Miss Universe 2024 contest held in Mexico.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee expressed how proud she was of Manalo. “May agimat ang dugo natin! Mahigpit na yakap Filipinas!! Ipinagmamalaki ka namin, [Chelsea Manalo]. You made us all proud,” Dee wrote on her Instagram.

 

Dee is not the only one who shows love for Manalo. Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi also congratulated Manalo on social media.

“You made us all proud, Chelsea. Congratulations, and thank you for representing the diverse beauty of the Philippines!” she wrote on X.

Aside from Dee and Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa also expressed her admiration for Manalo. “Our beautiful Chelsea!!! Proud of you queen,” she wrote on Twitter.

Manalo ended her Miss Universe 2024 journey after falling short of advancing to the competition’s Top 12.

Meanwhile, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024.

