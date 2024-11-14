POOHKIE comedy concert to bring all-around entertainment to Dubai

What was once a staple of Philippine comedy television is now back—and it’s coming to the UAE with endless laughter and unforgettable chemistry for a one-night comedy concert!

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind event as the iconic comedy duo Pooh and Pokwang, famously known as “Poohkwang” in 2008, are reuniting for an all-new show, POOHKIE. Presented by CrownEvents PlanningManagement, this spectacular comedy concert promises to bring all the laughter, music, and nonstop entertainment live in Dubai on February 15, 2025, at 8:30 PM.

Happening at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai, POOHKIE is not just a reunion; it’s a full-on celebration of comedy, music, and dance. For fans who remember the iconic Poohkwang days, prepare for a fresh twist on their legendary humor. And for those new to their magic, get ready for an all-around entertainment experience you’ll never forget.

With ticket prices starting at AED 150, the show will feature a signature blend of stand-up comedy, sketch performances, and musical parodies.

Pooh, known for his masterful impersonations and flawless comedic timing, has a unique ability to bring any character to life. From local celebrities to international figures, Pooh’s spot-on impersonations never fail to leave audiences in stitches, making him a comedy staple for over two decades.

On the other hand, Pokwang is the embodiment of versatility and charm. Her ability to shift between over-the-top characters and relatable, hilarious stories has earned her a loyal fan base and made her one of the Philippines’ most respected comedians.

Although they have established their own names in the industry, when these two powerhouse performers come together, magic happens—and it’s exactly that vibe that POOHKIE will bring to the stage.

To make the show even more exciting, Chad Kinis, the LOL grand winner from Beks Battalion, will be joining Pooh and Pokwang as a special guest. Known for his energetic humor and sharp jokes, Chad will bring his own brand of comedy and talent to the show.

Pooh and Pokwang’s reunion under the name POOHKIE is the comedy concert you’ve been waiting for, and you won’t want to miss it. Buy your tickets now at dubai.ticketmagic.me.