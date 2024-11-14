Dubai Shopping Festival celebrates 30th anniversary with free fireworks, drone shows

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of exciting month-long activities for visitors, some of which are free!

From December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, the 38-day celebration will feature an exciting lineup of new and returning experiences, including exclusive shopping and retail promotions, vibrant markets and pop-up events, live concerts, and grand raffles.

But one of the standout highlights you won’t want to miss is the breathtaking fireworks and drone shows that will light up the sky and bring the city to life.

Here’s where you can watch these shows for free:

Dubai Festival City Mall

Enjoy the fireworks displays at Dubai Festival City Mall throughout the 38 days of DSF celebration. Dubai’s skyline will light up every single night from Dec. 6, 2024, to Jan. 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM.

Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

DSF will take entertainment to new heights with twice-daily, free drone shows at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. Featuring 1,000 drones the performances will feature the journey of DSF leading to its 30th year from December 6 to 26.

On the other hand, the second theme of the drone show will celebrate the fusion of tradition and modernity from Dec. 27, 2024, to Jan. 12, 2025.

The performances will start every 8 PM and 10 PM.

To elevate the experience for visitors, DSF will also showcase a two-day pyro drone show, one on Dec. 13 and another on Jan. 11,2025, marking the festival’s closing weekend, from 8 PM to 10 PM. The show will feature 150 pyro drones and exciting skydiver stunts, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ain Dubai.

Dubai Lights

Aside from drone shows and fireworks displays, iconic locations around the city, such as Bluewaters Island and Al Seef, will host immersive light installations created by international artists. Other destinations also include Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Dubai Design District, and Al Marmoom.

Make sure to mark your calendars and make the most out of this month-long celebration!