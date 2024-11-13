Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

PH govt to assist Filipinos amid looming US immigration crackdown

The government has assured Filipinos in the United States, including the undocumented, that they will receive support should they face deportation proceedings under the incoming Trump’s administration, a Cabinet secretary said on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is prepared to assist around 370,000 undocumented Filipinos who may be affected by the illegal immigration crackdown.

“The DMW is ready to support our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), documented or undocumented,” Cacdac said.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to roll out support mechanisms, including financial, medical, and legal aid through the AKSYON and emergency repatriation funds. These initiatives provide immediate access to essential services for returning Filipinos.

It said the National Reintegration Center for OFWs will also help returnees with job retooling, reskilling, and employment assistance.

To offer alternative opportunities, the DMW said it is exploring employment options in countries with active government-to-government agreements, such as Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Hungary, and Japan.

“We will work closely with the DFA and U.S. authorities to monitor developments. Rest assured, DMW and our partner agencies are committed to assisting our OFWs,” Cacdac added.

The DMW has also advised affected Filipinos with unpaid wage claims or other labor concerns to contact migrant workers Offices in the US:

MWO Washington DC

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: 202-467-9426

MWO Los Angeles

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: 213-887-8573

Data from the DMW show that over 3,500 Filipinos were deported during former President Donald Trump’s first term.

