NNIC advises passengers to arrive earlier at airport during Undas weekend

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s new operator, has urged passengers to arrive earlier for their scheduled flights to allow enough time for security, check-in, and immigration procedures, as travel volumes are expected to increase during the upcoming Undas weekend.

In its latest advisory, NNIC said it is working closely with several airport stakeholders, including government agencies such as its regulator, the Manila International Airport Authority, the Department of Transportation, Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, and Bureau of Quarantine to ensure that there will be sufficient manpower and resources to effectively handle the anticipated increase in passenger traffic at the airport.

NNIC said that it is working with airline companies for early check-in counter openings to lessen the queuing times during peak hours as well as with transportation service providers to boost vehicle availability.

Furthermore, the airport operator stated that a comprehensive review of ground handling and airline equipment deployment is underway to ensure smooth baggage and passenger flow.

“Additional parking spaces at Terminal 3 will also be opened to accommodate more vehicles and help ease traffic congestion around the airport,” NNIC said.

“Staying updated on travel guidelines and cooperating with airport staff will also help ensure a hassle-free experience during the busy season,” it added.

November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and November 2 (All Souls’ Day) are declared by the Malacañan Palace as special non-working days. Meanwhile, work in all government offices and classes at all levels nationwide will be suspended from noon on October 31.