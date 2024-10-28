Pinay Ikaw Na hosts third ‘Annual Pink Bowling for a Cause’

For the third consecutive year, Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN) proudly hosted its annual charity bowling event, the “3rd Pinay Pink Bowling for a Cause” in support of Filipinos battling cancer at the Funland Center on October 24, 2024.

This year’s event marked another successful endeavour aimed at community rallying together to raise funds to support a cause. With generous sponsors and approximately 28 enthusiastic teams of bowlers participating, the event showcased the power of collective action for a worthy cause.

During the program, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, conveyed her deep appreciation to the women’s organization for their commendable effort in initiating the charity project “Bowling for a Cause,” which is designed to assist cancer patients. This creative endeavour not only fosters community involvement through an enjoyable and interactive bowling tournament but also highlights the significant challenge of cancer care.

During the opening ceremony, highlighting the significance of friendship and fair play, Celia V. Cabadonga, Officer-In-Charge of the Migrant Worker Office (MWO), presided over the administration of sportsmanship.

“In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for this year, Pinay Ikaw Na has organized this event, it’s truly inspiring to see the community come together for a cause that touches so many lives,” Dinah Sta. Ana, president of PIN, stated.

The participants from various Filipino community organizations were filled with excitement as onlookers applauded, witnessing a showcase of athletic prowess and competitive energy. However, it was the outstanding performance of the collaborative team of Capital Bahrain Noble Eagles and Las Damas de Rizal (CBNE-LDDR) that emerged as champions.

Atarah 2 grabbed the first runner-up, while the Bahrain Noble Eagles Club secured the second runner spot.

Arvin Caya from the Philippine Nurses Association of Bahrain Warriors and Erika Serba from Filipino American Association of Bahrain (FilAm Bahrain) were celebrated as the High Game Male and Female winners, respectively.

For High Series, men category, Francis Medios from the CBNE-LDDR Team took the first runner-up, while William Abiera, representing APO Bahrain Alumni Association, secured the second runner-up position.

Reynold Lampero from the Northern Bahrain Noble Eagles Club rounded out as the third placer.

The women’s high series concluded with impressive performances from all participants. First runner-up was awarded to Erika Serba (FilAm), second and third place respectively to Irma Ventura (PNAB Warriors) and Maria Gonzales from Prim and Proper Senior Strikers (PPS Strikers).

In a display of exceptional skill, the awards for the most strikes went to Jake Villanueva (Atarah 2) for male and Arwa Caparos (Atarah 1) for female.

Meanwhile, Irma Morota, a member of the organizing team remarked, ‘’As a first-time attendee of this annual event, I feel both honored and proud to witness the unity of officers, members, sponsors, and participants in support of such a noble cause. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this enjoyable and generous event a reality.”

One of the participants playing for the team of Knights of Rizal, Ning Tan Angel, said, ‘’The event was a tremendous success, with participants relishing the chance to bond over friendly competition not only challenged their skills but also fostered a sense of camaraderie among everyone involved creating an atmosphere filled with positivity and collective enthusiasm.”

Moreover, Rosalie Piel of Samahang Overseas Filipino Workers sa Bahrain (SOS Bah) said, “As one of the players in our group, it was emotionally rewarding to associate and interact with our fellow overseas workers witnessing how the sport brought diverse communities together and smiles in their faces were truly enlightening, I have work but I adjusted my timing just to join my team, I am grateful that I can contribute to the community through this sport.”

The Philippine Embassy has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community welfare by showcasing full support for cancer fundraising campaigns. It has assembled three teams, all keen to lend their talents and enthusiasm for the sport to this worthy initiative.

Some organizations who participated included United Architects of the Philippines, Philippine Bahrain Caregivers Society, Alwali Training & Development Center, and PhilBahMoms.

Aside from Zumba performance, the raffle draw added an extra layer of enthusiasm to the day. Everyone eagerly awaits their chance to win knowing that each ticket purchased goes directly to supporting the charity’s mission.

The principal prize for the raffle was provided by Eagle Mind, consisting of a scholarship that covers three modules of the Teacher Assistant Course, valued at 180 Bahraini dinars.

PIN extended its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event Beyond fundraising, the event aimed to raise awareness by bringing together Filipinos in Bahrain to foster a sense of unity and solidarity within the community enthusiastically recognizing the importance of giving back.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)