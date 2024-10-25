5 must-visit places to celebrate Halloween in the UAE this year

Dubai’s love for Halloween has been steadily growing over the years! As we approach the end of October, have you thought about where to take your little ones for some trick-or-treating fun?

Gather the family, don your favorite costumes, and explore malls, stores, and events that are ready to hand out delicious treats for Halloween 2024! Check out these fantastic spots in Dubai for a spooktacular experience:

1. City Walk

City Walk is the perfect spot for Halloween trick-or-treat events, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiated by the UAE government.

You can pick between two spookily decorated routes: 2.5 km or 5 km. Plus, if you sport the best costume or clock in the fastest time, you could snag up to AED 11,000 in TICKIT points!

Where: City Walk

When: Nov 2, 2024 | 6:30 p.m.

2. JLT Park

JLT Park is the ultimate Halloween playground for kids in their costumes, whether they’re superheroes, princesses, or fairies. Plus, entry is free—what’s not to love? Parents can join in the fun, and many nearby stores and restaurants will have candies to give out. You can even share some treats with your neighbors for that extra touch of Halloween spirit!

Where: JLT Park between clusters P and Q,

When: Oct 31 | 5 p.m.

3. Burjuman Mall

Burjuman Mall is hosting its “No Tricks, Just Treats” Halloween event, with a costume competition, magic show, Halloween performances, face painting, and trick-or-treating around the mall!

Where: Level 3, Burjuman Mall

When: Oct 31, 2024 | 4-6 p.m.

4. House of Fear

Every day is Halloween at Global Village, thanks to its spooky House of Fear! Every corner of this attraction park has scary shadows and creepy characters as you make your way through its hallways! This is definitely not for the faint-hearted!

Where: Global Village

When: From Oct 16, 2024 to May 11, 2025 | 4 p.m.

5. Legoland

Halloween-loving guests can go to Legoland to party with Lord Vampyre and other guests, and they can get involved in a spooky sleepover! Guests can have their own Halloween-themed room, Halloween lego and a personalized letter, and fun activities like Brick or Treat Trail, or a monster coloring competition!