Philippine Airlines offers baggage allowance promo for travel until March 2025

Philippine Airlines is thrilled to announce an exclusive promotion designed to enhance its passengers’ travel experience.

Introducing its exclusive “Free 3rd Piece of Baggage Allowance” promo, which allows its passengers to bring a total of 69kgs on their journey at no extra cost. This is in addition to the standard 23kg + 23kg allowance.

Whether it’s planning a getaway filled with adventure or a business trip that requires a little extra gear, this offer gives them the freedom to pack more without worrying about additional fees.

Booking period is open until October 31, with travel available until March 31, 2025 (blackout periods apply).

This is a fantastic opportunity to travel comfortably and bring home cherished memories. Start planning your next trip with Philippine Airlines today, and make the most of this generous baggage allowance!

Terms and conditions apply.