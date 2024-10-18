Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comedian Aiai Delas Alas supports Angelica Yulo in her live selling venture

Courtesy: Angelica Yulo, Aiai Delas Alas/FB

Comedy Queen Aiai Delas Alas visited Angelica Yulo, the mother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, to help her with her live selling.

In September, Aiai wrote on Facebook, expressing her desire to help Angelica with her live selling. “Nakita ko sila may nag send saken sa messenger… Kelan kaya ulit live selling nila? Bibili ako… support ko live selling nila,” she said, with the hashtags #teamnanay #madamingmadami #letsgomudrakels and #labansabuhay.

Just recently, Aiai showed up at Angelica’s live video, with the latter captioning her live selling post: “Live selling with [a] special guest!”

The hashtag “Team Nanay” supports Angelica amid the public arguments between her and her son Carlos. Aiai has declared her loyalty to Angelica, sympathizing with a fellow mother.

In an earlier statement, the comedian commented on Carlos’s girlfriend Chloe San Jose, and her presence during the gold medalist’s interviews.

“Ate girl, dapat pag ‘di ka kasama sa interview, dito ka nalang sa side by side ng darling mo. Kasi siyempre Olympian ‘yan, siya yung iniinterview. Dapat ‘di ka na sumasali kahit kaunti dun sa eksena,” Aiai said.

