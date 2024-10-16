Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Postal ID application resumes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

Photo courtesy: The Post Office/FB

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PPC) has resumed applications for postal identification cards more than a year since its suspension.

The PPC stopped accepting applicants in March 2023 over technical issues.

Applications may only be done on-site in select post offices nationwide. The fee is P550.

First timers must present an original and photocopied version of their proof of identity and proof of address. The following documents are accepted:

  • Proof of identity: birth certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority or local civil registry, GSIS or SSS UMID card, driver’s license, or passport
  • Proof of address: barangay clearance, certified true copy of cease, certified true copy of titles, certified true copy of real estate tax receipt; bank statement, credit card statement, school billing statement or utility bill (cable, electric, internet, landline, telephone, water)

Married women need to provide a marriage certificate.

The PPC said card renewal applicants should submit similar documents, and show their expired postal ID.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

