Singapore Airlines Pre-holiday Deals with Mastercard®

Singapore Airlines knows OFWs well. For an OFW in the UAE, securing a flight ticket for the holidays is essential, which is why Singapore Airlines is offering pre-holiday deals with Mastercard®.

As the days go by, airfare prices become more expensive, making it essential to book your flights as soon as possible. For OFWs, securing the funds for a flight can be a challenge. However, there’s good news: with these early-season deals, you can save significantly compared to booking at a later date.

With Singapore Airlines’ Pre-holiday Deals, you can book your flights for travel from Dubai until 31 August 2025, which is valid for booking until 16 October 2024.

Enjoy special fares to Manila, Cebu, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, and many more starting from as low as AED 1,430.

Here are the three simple steps to book your flight:

Step 1. Sign up with KrisFlyer and log in at singaporeair.com.
Step 2. Use promo code ILOVESQMC24.
Step 3. Book flights with Mastercard®.

And voila! You have a flight to your desired destinations at an incredibly affordable price.

Spending quality time with family and friends requires a lot of effort and planning. Whether you want to enjoy a nice dinner with your loved ones, go for a road trip, indulge in a festive getaway, or explore places you’ve never been to—now is the perfect time to book your trip!

Singapore Airlines has more exciting offers coming your way in the upcoming months, so stay tuned. Be sure to keep an eye out for additional deals and visit their website frequently to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

