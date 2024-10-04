Asia’s Soul Diva Jaya is coming to Dubai

Captivate the essence of the 90s and bring back how it all started, from pangs of the heart to bittersweet endings to good memories.

For the first time ever, the United Arab Emirates will experience a 3-day road show from Asia’s Soul Diva Jaya together with the balladeers, Poppert Bernadas, from the second season of The Voice of the Philippines.

Poppert successfully auditioned for Season 2 of ‘The Voice of the Philippines,’ demonstrating exceptional talent. He has participated in various musical productions, including ‘Rak of Aegis,’ ‘Magsimula Ka,’ and ‘Godspell,’ among others. Additionally, he collaborated with the renowned Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, on a new pop single titled “Bitaw.”

Also gracing the stage is the multi-talented Geo Rebucas, a finalist from Pilipinas Got Talent Season 3. Known as the “Male Mariah Carey of the Philippines” for his five-octave vocal range and powerful falsetto, Geo has earned the title of “Standing Ovation Diva” in the U.S. for his show-stopping performances.

At the helm of this star-studded event is Jaya, a Filipino icon renowned for her versatility in various musical genres, from pop and soul to jazz and R&B. With numerous albums and television shows under her belt, Jaya’s career spans decades of musical triumphs and unforgettable performances.

From the creators of the highly successful Mrs. Universe Philippines FDN Middle East Luxurist CBM House Events to Luxurist CBM, which is owned by a well-known Davaoena named Grace “Yurie” Moore. Moore focuses on various aspects of business, including healthy living, beauty products, and married women’s beauty pageants.

Mylene Vegas, an American entrepreneur, and Aimee Lee Lim, a Filipino businesswoman, are the producers. The main organizers of the event, JM Avelino, Anna Tagarino, and Chris Daymon, came next.

Soul Serenade concert will start on November 29 in the Pakistani Auditorium in Dubai, November 30 in Pixoul Gaming, state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) and Esports hub at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, and in Ras Al Khaimah in Club Cloud Nine, Al Hamra Industrial.

This star-studded event is set to captivate audiences with its diverse range of musical performances, from soulful ballads to powerful pop renditions.

Tickets are available at www.soulserenadeconcert.ae with prices starting at AED 250, 200, 175, and 150.