Dubai Police receives ‘Hamdan Flag’ from Crown Prince

The Dubai Police was awarded the ‘Hamdan Flag” by none other than His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The ‘Hamdan Flag,’ officially known as the Flag of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, is a prestigious award that symbolizes distinction and leadership in public service provision. Awardees who receive the flag are recognized for their pioneering initiatives that drive positive change.

This government program assesses entities on five key perspectives: Results and impact, innovation, service culture, whole of government, and sustainability.

After reviewing the results of the first phase of the Services 360 Policy, the Dubai Police was chosen as an awardee. Dubai Police made outstanding efforts to boost customer trust in the Dubai government’s commitment to service quality.

“I congratulate Dubai Police on winning the Hamdan Flag, and I commend the efforts of all police personnel in safeguarding the security and safety of Dubai’s residents and visitors,” His Highness Al Maktoum said.

Dubai’s Crown Prince also expressed his happiness regarding the unprecedented transformation of Dubai’s government services, powered by innovation and collaboration. “I am proud of the progress we have made across all entities, doubling both the speed and impact of service development. In just one year, we have enhanced 418 government services, and this is only the beginning,” His Highness said.