Dubai aims to be a cashless city by 2033

Dubai is set to become a cashless city by 2033, following the approval of this ambitious plan by the Executive Council of Dubai.

The Emirate’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved a series of new plans for the city to boost its leadership over the next 10 years.

The Dubai Cashless Strategy aims to position the Emirates as one of the top five cashless cities worldwide by 2033. With this strategy, digital transactions across all sectors are expected to increase and contribute AED 8 billion to the economy.

Moreover, the strategy aims to ensure that 100 percent of businesses in Dubai accept digital payments.

In addition to the initiative to transform Dubai into a cashless city, H.H. Al Maktoum has approved several other plans aimed at enhancing the Emirate’s overall quality of life. Among these is the Education Strategy 2033, which seeks to ensure high-quality education for all and establish dedicated zones for academic institutions, universities, and knowledge-based facilities.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Plan 2033 and Dubai Social Agenda 33 aim to make Dubai a global destination for living, learning, and investment.

As for the Real Estate Strategy 2033, Dubai plans to raise its real estate transactions to AED 1 trillion by 2033 and contribute AED 73 billion to the Emirate’s GDP.

When it comes to transportation, the Smart Mobility Strategy 2033 aims to automate 23 percent of all trips through the newly approved 65km system connecting Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor, and Zabeel.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.