Airport parking fees raised to address congestion, NNIC says

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Consortium (NNIC) announced that the increase in parking fees at the airport aims to prioritize passengers and resolve parking shortages caused by non-travelers.

The NNIC stated that previous low rates unintentionally attracted individuals with no airport-related business, such as those from nearby establishments, leading to congestion.

“Many individuals were taking advantage of the low rates for overnight or long-term parking, which caused a shortage of spaces for actual passengers,” the NNIC explained.

“The new rates are designed to discourage non-travelers from using airport parking for extended periods and ensure passengers have access when needed.”

The NNIC added that by reducing long-term parking, fewer vehicles will circle the airport searching for spaces, improving traffic flow.

The consortium emphasized that the fee adjustments were not made for profit but to address issues caused by misuse of parking.

MIAA Responds to Concerns

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the airport’s regulator, acknowledged the fee hike, noting that only the first two hours of parking remain regulated. MIAA spokesperson Chris Bendijo explained that the NNIC likely increased fees to address problems like overcrowding and the presence of “colorum” or unregistered vehicles using the parking facility.

“The low rates allowed some to misuse the parking as their personal garage,” Bendijo said.

He noted that the fee adjustment may help address these issues, including situations where multiple vehicles are used to pick up a single passenger.

However, in light of negative reactions online, Bendijo said MIAA would discuss the matter with NNIC and possibly adjust the fees. “We don’t want the rates to become so high that no one uses the parking facility,” he added.

Bendijo also revealed that other fees, such as takeoff, landing, and rental fees, have been increased under an MIAA Administrative Order.

Additionally, the terminal fee is set to rise in September next year. NNIC clarified that these fee hikes were approved by the government before they took over NAIA’s operations.

