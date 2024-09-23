New Trade Commissioner to head PTIC Dubai

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai, UAE has a new Trade Commissioner assigned to its office.

Vichael Angelo Roaring, PTIC’s new Trade Commissioner, holds valuable global experience from being a former Philippine Trade representative in numerous countries, including Israel, Latin America, France, and India.

His Excellency Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Vice Consul and Economic Officer Regatta Marie Antonio-Escutin, received Roaring as well as Trade Commissioner Charmaine Mignon Yalong at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in September as the two countries celebrate its 50th anniversary of strong diplomatic relations this year.

As Roaring receives the new Trade Commissioner role at PTIC Dubai, he said that he will continue as the non-resident trade and investment promotion representative in Israel.

Moreover, he will be covering other countries apart from UAE and Israel, such as Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Greece, Egypt, and the Russian Federation.

Trade Commissioner Roaring earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the Philippines and brings a strong background in business development and brand management.

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai serves as the representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the UAE, operating under the Consulate General of the Philippines.

PTIC-Dubai plays a crucial role in boosting and sustaining Philippine exports to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It also provides overseas Filipino investors with vital information on business opportunities, government regulations, procedures, and more.