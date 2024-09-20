Sustainable development offers healthcare firms opportunities to innovate, thrive

Sustainable development is increasingly influencing various industries, and healthcare is no exception. This shift not only impacts healthcare practices but also presents opportunities for companies to capitalize on this growing trend; thus, understanding how sustainability factors into healthcare can help organizations enhance their strategies and contribute to a more sustainable future.

This is the topic explored in the second panel discussion titled “Sustainable Healthcare Development: Balancing Growth with Environmental and Social Responsibility” at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit, which featured Aaryan Kapur, Group Head – Digital Marketing, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres; Aysha Ali Ahmed Al Mahri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Medical City; and Dr. Jennifer Jackson, Director, Government Affairs and Policy- MEA, AstraZeneca.

Moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, the speakers discussed how government leadership in the Middle East is promoting sustainable healthcare practices, including initiatives to reduce healthcare-related environmental impact, promote public health awareness, and ensure equitable access to healthcare services across urban and rural areas.

In her opening presentation, Dr. Remo noted that this year, the healthcare landscape in the Middle East has been characterized by rapid expansion and modernization, fuelled by both public and private investments.

For instance, GCC countries are expected to see healthcare spending rise to approximately 5% of their GDP by the end of 2024, reflecting both population growth and an increased focus on improving healthcare infrastructure. Further, by 2024, over 30% of new hospitals and healthcare facilities in the GCC are expected to seek green building certifications, such as the LEED, in line with the broader efforts to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

“The focus on sustainable healthcare development is not just a response to global environmental concerns but also a strategic move to promote long-term health equity and economic stability in the region,” she said.

To explore the impact of sustainable healthcare projects on both environmental sustainability and healthcare delivery in the Middle East, Dr. Remo invited the panelists to discuss notable examples of such projects in the region.