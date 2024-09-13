“Hindi Tayo Pwede” comes to life in Dubai

Who could forget the emotional rollercoaster of singing along to “Hindi Tayo Pwede, Pinagtapo pero hindi tinadhana”? The Juans, the band behind this iconic phrase, are bringing their heartfelt music to Dubai for a special concert on October 5, 2024, at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Known for their hit song “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” The Juans have resonated with audiences around the globe, offering a musical escape that has served as a source of comfort and healing. Their lyrics, often exploring themes of love, loss, and hope, have connected with listeners on a deep level.

As a special treat for all of you, Kenz Global Events and The Juans are inviting you to share your own stories of heartbreak, longing, or unreciprocated love. By sharing your personal experiences through a Hugot Story Video on the Kenz Global Events Facebook Page, you could win two VIP tickets to the concert and even have the opportunity to have an onstage experience with the band.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist, and you can enjoy discounted rates and the convenient Tabby payment option. Students can also avail of a 20% discount by using the promo code TJStudent.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the emotional power of The Juans’ music live in Dubai. Secure your tickets now and prepare to be transported on a journey of love, loss, and hope.