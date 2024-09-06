MoHAP’s annual flu awareness campaign begins Sept. 9

In a bid to raise awareness about seasonal influenza vaccination, update medical professionals on the latest prevention practices, and increase vaccine coverage for target groups, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will be launching its “Immunise Yourself… Protect Your Community” campaign on September 9.

This annual national seasonal influenza awareness initiative will be conducted in partnership with the Emirates Health Services, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre – Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Health. It aims to boost MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to manage preventive and community programs, ensuring universal health coverage and improving quality of life across the UAE.

A key part of a national strategy designed to immunize the community and safeguard the health of its members, this annual flu campaign aims to serve all segments of the population, with a particular focus on those most susceptible to severe flu complications, according to state news agency WAM.

Its primary objective is to implement preventive measures to control the spread of the influenza virus while educating the public about its causes, symptoms, and the most effective ways to prevent it.

Ultimately, the Immunise Yourself… Protect Your Community program seeks to support the Ministry’s goal of elevating the UAE’s healthcare system through close collaboration with relevant health authorities.