Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

September fuel prices: UAE announces lower rates for all fuel categories

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino43 mins ago

For the month of September, the UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the updated fuel prices.

Super 98 will be priced at AED 2.90 per liter, while Special 95 will cost AED 2.78 per liter.

E-Plus 91 will be available for AED 2.71 per liter, while Diesel will be priced at AED 2.78 per liter.

Comparing the September prices to those from August, it’s clear that there has been a decrease across all fuel categories.

Here are the fuel prices from August:

Super 98 = AED 3.05 per liter
Special 95 = AED 2.93 per liter
E-Plus 91 = AED 2.86 per liter
Diesel = AED 2.95 per liter

These adjustments reflect the current trends in global fuel markets and are part of the UAE’s regular review of fuel pricing.

Make sure to adjust your budget accordingly and plan your fuel purchases for the month.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino43 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

sad Filipino istock

DMW urges distressed OFWs to contact ORCC for repatriation needs

25 seconds ago
UAE flag istock

UAE’s foreign aid efforts reach AED 360 billion since its founding

1 hour ago
houseofrepresentatives philippines cover

Phivolcs Modernization Act gets House approval on final reading

17 hours ago
GettyImages 2167128598

Second-largest diamond in the world found in Africa

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button