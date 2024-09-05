September fuel prices: UAE announces lower rates for all fuel categories

For the month of September, the UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the updated fuel prices.

Super 98 will be priced at AED 2.90 per liter, while Special 95 will cost AED 2.78 per liter.

E-Plus 91 will be available for AED 2.71 per liter, while Diesel will be priced at AED 2.78 per liter.

Comparing the September prices to those from August, it’s clear that there has been a decrease across all fuel categories.

Here are the fuel prices from August:

Super 98 = AED 3.05 per liter

Special 95 = AED 2.93 per liter

E-Plus 91 = AED 2.86 per liter

Diesel = AED 2.95 per liter

These adjustments reflect the current trends in global fuel markets and are part of the UAE’s regular review of fuel pricing.

Make sure to adjust your budget accordingly and plan your fuel purchases for the month.