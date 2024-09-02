PH Senate pushes for stricter animal welfare law

The Philippine Senate is advocating for a tougher animal welfare law, with Senator Grace Poe championing Senate Bill (SB) 2458, known as the Revised Animal Welfare Act.

Poe’s proposed legislation aims to strengthen animal protection by empowering local communities with comprehensive animal welfare programs. This bill seeks to combat animal cruelty more effectively, establish higher standards for responsible pet ownership, and ensure ethical treatment and accountability for those who care for animals.

“Ako naman sa Senado, patuloy natin pinaglalaban ang karapatan ng mga alaga nating aso at pusa kasama ng mga pet owners,” Poe said.

The bill also introduces severe penalties for animal cruelty and neglect.

Meanwhile, Senator Poe has commended various organizations and individuals who share this vision and have significantly improved the welfare of animals.

“Kapag sama-samang kumikilos ang mga pribadong grupo at indibidwal para sa isang adbokasiya, marami talagang matutulungan,” Poe said in a news release.

Poe has championed animal welfare by participating in the second anniversary of Biyaya Animal Care in Mandaluyong City, an event attended by over 4,000 people. The event offered free neutering and spaying for dogs and cats, among other services.

In the Senate, a budget proposal has also been made to support local governments and agencies in expanding free neutering and spaying services nationwide. This budget also includes funds for providing free anti-rabies vaccines to those bitten by animals.

Additionally, municipal funds are proposed to ensure localities are equipped to care for stray animals.