DMW shuts down German language center in Cavite over ‘illegal recruitment’

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has closed a German language training center based in Cavite due to its alleged involvement in illegal recruitment.

The DMW said that Volant Academy for Language Excellence, Inc., located in Brgy. Lumil, Silang, Cavite, has been recruiting its students to work in Germany, operating without obtaining the necessary license from the government.

“The DMW is serious [about] taking down training centers that offer overseas jobs to their students. This is illegal recruitment because Volant is not licensed by the DMW,” said Assistant Secretary Francis Ron de Guzman.

According to the agency, Volant has been illegally recruiting their students to Germany as nurses/caregivers, auto mechanics, bakers, butcher, restaurant specialists, and security specialists, promising them of P60,000 monthly salary.

The promised full-time job is in exchange for P515,900 worth of processing fees, language training fees and practical job training fees, DMW said in a news release.

The DMW revealed that applicants were required to undergo a dual training program, combining vocational training with on-the-job training for a company. Students need to pass German language levels A1 to B2 training and practical job training for eight months.

Meanwhile, Volant admitted that they have deployed almost 200 students to Germany. The workers used student visas to work part-time jobs for their employees while studying at the same time.

Other applicants who fell victim to the illegal activities of Volant are being urged by the DMW to contact the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) for the filing of cases.

DMW-MWPB may be contacted through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip and through their email at [email protected].