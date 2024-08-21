Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Nanonood ka ba ng KDrama? Guess which familiar faces are promoting Dubai’s latest campaign!

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal30 mins ago

Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) just launched its latest campaign titled ‘Dubai, Who’s Ready?’ starring none other than Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik! Yes, you read that right—these beloved K-drama stars, recently seen together in the medical romcom “Doctor Slump,” are now the faces of Dubai’s newest tourism campaign!

Two episodes have already dropped, showcasing Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik as they explore Dubai. In the first episode, you can see them strolling around and taking pictures of Dubai’s famous landmarks, including the Museum of the Future.

The second episode shows them enjoying more outdoor activities, like the famous Desert Safari, where they tried dune bashing, took desert pictures, watched falcon shows, and more. They also went on an Abra Boat Ride on Burj Lake at The Dubai Fountain.

Dubai is using K-drama charm with Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik to show off its beauty and attract people from all over the world. Well, we’re not complaining (I mean, ahem, more!)

 

