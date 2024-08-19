Savor the authentic flavors of Southeast Asia at Tenggara

Are you craving Southeast Asian cuisine? Check out this Southeast Asian restaurant that offers an authentic taste of the region!

Tenggara is the only Southeast Asian restaurant in the Burjuman area, conveniently located opposite the Burjuman Shopping Centre and just 400 meters from the Metro station. This spot is perfect for food enthusiasts and families, especially for the many Filipinos residing in Burjuman and Deira. If you’re craving that familiar taste of home, Tenggara offers a menu that’s sure to hit the spot.

The ambiance at Tenggara is warm and inviting, with a friendly staff ready to make you feel at home. The clean and comfortable setting, combined with the sight of delicious, well-presented dishes, will have your mouth watering before you even take your first bite!

Located inside the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel (Lobby level), this restaurant offers a mix of mouth-watering Southeast Asian food from each country, whether it’s from the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and many more. Savor the authentic taste of South Asia and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Its variety of salads includes yummy Asian Chicken Salad, Thai Papaya Salad, Spicy Beef Salad, and Vietnamese Cucumber Salad. Plus, you can have plates of assorted sushi to choose from!

If you are a soup lover, you can enjoy the rich taste of Tom Yum Goong and Chicken Sweetcorn Soup. These soups are perfectly complemented by savory starters, featuring Calamari, Vegetable Tempura, Veg Spring Rolls, Deep-Fried Prawns, Chicken Spring Rolls, Spice Steam Wonton, Seafood Siew Mai, and Chicken Satay just to name a few.

And of course, you don’t want to miss the Main courses! Tenggara has a wide variety of Southeast Asian dishes designed to delight your tastebuds. This includes flavorful Lo Han Zai, Beef with Broccoli, Black Pepper Prawn, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Malaysian Chicken Curry, Chicken Shrimps Noodle, and La Zhao Yee Pian. For the perfect pairing, enjoy these flavors with either Egg Fried Rice or the simplicity of Jasmine Rice.

To conclude your meal, indulge in a spread of desserts that captures the rich taste of Southeast Asia’s sweet treats, including Mango Sago, Lotus Cake, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Vanilla Baked Cheesecake, and Coffee Panna Cotta Jelly.

Tenggara is also offering brunch promotions every Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM, allowing you to have unlimited Southeast Asian flavors for only AED 88, from Thai to Filipino cuisine, giving you a taste of home like no other.

Visit Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai for more information. Book your reservations now by contacting them at +971 4 377 1163 or +971 50 707 1196. You may also email them at [email protected].