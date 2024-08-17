Sharjah Police uncover 22kg drug haul hidden in marble

Three Asian nationalities were arrested after planning to smuggle narcotics into the country.

According to Sharjah Police, the smuggled 22kg of hashish, psychotropic substances, and narcotic drugs, were hidden inside marble stones. This plan came from dealers outside the country. Once the drugs got inside the country, they were supposed to be sold discreetly.

Unfortunately, for the smugglers, the Police had an operation called ‘The Destructive Stone’ to thwart the plan.

According to Colonel Majid Sultan Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, they received information regarding the three drug smugglers and the drug dealers they were working with.

Meanwhile, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised their team’s efforts and performance in stopping the plans of these drug dealers and vowed to further strengthen its security fence and discourage drug smugglers and dealers from bringing illegal drugs to the country.

The Sharjah Police General Command urges all UAE residents and members of society to cooperate with the authorities if they see or hear anything suspicious regarding illegal drugs.

You can report incidents via 8004654 or email at [email protected].