Marcos rewards P1M incentives to each Filipino Olympian from Paris

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos rewarded each Filipino Olympian from Paris during their homecoming reception at the Malacañang. He announced the incentives during his speech before presenting them.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio each received Php 2,000,000. Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo was awarded Php 20,000,000—Php 10,000,000 for each gold medal. He was also conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit for his historic achievement of winning two gold medals for the Philippines.

Check out some of the photos from the livestream of Radio Television Malacañang: