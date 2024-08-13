Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos rewards P1M incentives to each Filipino Olympian from Paris

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 mins ago

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos rewarded each Filipino Olympian from Paris during their homecoming reception at the Malacañang. He announced the incentives during his speech before presenting them.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio each received Php 2,000,000. Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo was awarded Php 20,000,000—Php 10,000,000 for each gold medal. He was also conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit for his historic achievement of winning two gold medals for the Philippines.

Check out some of the photos from the livestream of Radio Television Malacañang:

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.08.31 3f470a48 WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.08.30 6964763a  WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.08.29 80332cef  WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.41 96aeeddb WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.41 34575cbd WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.41 ea73f3d9 WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.40 e6997969 WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.40 cce882c1 WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.39 4666ad09 WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 at 17.03.39 69c5fd48

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Kristine Template

UAE labor law amended; fines can now reach up to AED 1 million

1 hour ago
MoHRE 4

MoHRE issues guide on reporting labor complaints

3 hours ago
Jerico janine

Jericho Rosales confirms dating Janine Gutierrez

4 hours ago
EJ Obiena 1

EJ Obiena vows to reach PH flag again

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button