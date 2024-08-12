Filipino words and phrases that don’t have direct English translations

Have you ever come across Filipino words or phrases that are challenging to translate directly into English? Sometimes, you end up having to explain the meaning behind them instead.

We’ve asked The Filipino Times readers and did a little bit of digging on what these words and phrases are and here’s what we got:

GIGIL

This word can be taken in different contexts. Oftentimes, this describes an overwhelming feeling often triggered by seeing something cute. However, it can also refer to a feeling of intense frustration or anger, though this usage is less common.

KILIG

Some say “kilig” translates to the feeling of getting “butterflies in your stomach,” but there’s really no single word to translate it, is there? It’s that giddy, heart-fluttering sensation when something special happens in a romantic context.

UMAY

When something that was once enjoyable becomes excessive or repetitive to the point that you get fed up, that’s “umay.”

USOG

You’ve probably heard your parents, relatives, or even neighbors say “pwera usog” or “pwera buyag” in Bisaya! But did you know that “usog” and “buyag” don’t have a direct English translation? They’re mostly associated with the belief that someone’s negative energy—or what some people call the “evil eye”—can make you feel uneasy or even sick, especially if you’re a child. To counteract it, folks say “pwera usog”—like a magical phrase to ward off bad vibes.

LAMBING

If your love language is acts of service and physical touch, you might be familiar with the word “lambing.” Although there isn’t a direct English translation for it, “lambing” is often described as affectionate behavior that expresses warmth and endearment. It involves showing tenderness and care through sweet gestures, soft-spoken words, or loving actions. Sometimes, it’s also used to comfort someone who’s sulking, making them feel cherished and understood.

PASALUBONG

While some may say that “pasalubong” translates to “souvenir,” it doesn’t directly capture its full meaning. “Pasalubong” refers to a special gift or treat brought back for loved ones after a trip, or even by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

LUKSO NG DUGO

This is a strong, instinctive feeling you get when you see someone—perhaps a stranger or an acquaintance—and feel a deep connection with them, as if you’ve known them for a long time, almost as if you’re related.

NAKAKAPAGPABAGABAG

This word is not just hard to spell and pronounce but also difficult to translate directly. It’s often described as a disturbing, unsettling, or troubling feeling—something that causes anxiety, discomfort, or unease.

PANG-ILAN KA SA MAGKAKAPATID?

This is one of the hardest phrases to translate into English and is used to ask about a person’s position in the order of their siblings. Do you know its most accurate translation? Let us know!

These are just a few words and phrases that don’t have direct English translations, and it’s nice to have them as we can proudly call them our own. It makes our language unique, special, and fun!