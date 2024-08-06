First-ever Filipino People of Determination Day celebrated in Dubai

People of determination (PoD) are determined to strive for equality and be recognized for their unique skills and God-given talents, no matter where they are in the world.

This August, the Filipino communities gathered to celebrate the first Filipino People of Determination Day in the United Arab Emirates, hosted by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc).

The event happened at Glendale International School, Oud Metha, Dubai, bringing together PoDs as well as their families and friends to celebrate this very special day.

Filipino community leaders at the PoD event

Numerous Filipino community leaders were present at the PoD event, celebrating their family and friends who are People of Determination.

FilSoc Club President Mr. Ericson P. Reyes warmly introduced everyone to the event.

“This is the first time that the Filipino community is going to hold this first People of Determination Day. This is actually one of the mandates of the Filipino Social Club on the Community Development Authority (CDA),” Mr. Reyes said.

During his speech, Mr. Reyes thanked the Filipino community leaders and praised the neurodivergent kids. For the families and loved ones of People of Determination, he had a comforting message: “I always have this memory verse with me: ‘Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.’ Kahit anong sitwasyon natin, if you’re going to delight and trust in Him, God is always faithful, and God is always there to support us.”

Mr. Reyes also hinted at an upcoming Senior Citizens Day.

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, welcomed everyone to the PoD event and shared what the celebration meant to him.

“This is also very meaningful to me. Those of you who are following me on Facebook know that my wife suffered a stroke in 2018,” Hon. Consul General Angeles said. “Therefore, she is also a Person of Determination.”

“She was unable to retain the full use of half of her body. She’s still undergoing therapy, but with God’s grace, healing will come. She is very hopeful. I am very hopeful,” he said. “And I hope that someday when we have another activity like this, I will be able to bring her with me.”

Among other Filipino community leaders present were Mme. Marlene Murphy, President of the Philippines Partnership Circle, FilSoc Board Member Jomana Mohammed, and more.

Neurodivergent angels touching hearts

During the event, several neurodivergent kids performed for the attendees. Many were touched by their heartfelt performance as they sang with the purest of hearts.

Before the event started, two neurodivergent children sang ‘Goodness of God’ for invocation.

For the intermission, a group of neurodivergent kids sang ‘A Million Dreams,’ which brought several parents to tears.

The word “neurodivergent” is a non-medical umbrella term that describes people whose mental functions differently, affecting how they think or act. This means that neurodivergent people have different strengths and challenges compared to others.

Neurodivergent can include various conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and more.

From silence to strength

Apart from neurodivergent kids whom everyone celebrated on the Filipino People of Determination Day, a huge group from the Dubai Filipino Deaf Society was present. Despite their silent voices, they have powerful stories.

JM De Guzman gave a speech on behalf of the Dubai Deaf Filipino Society. He explained that when he first got to Dubai, there was not an association or community for deaf Filipinos in Dubai.

“Four years ago, I didn’t know what to do, and we didn’t have interpreters. I haven’t met my deaf friends yet. It was four years after I met deaf friends like me,” De Guzman said using sign language while a sign language interpreter spoke for him.

After four years, he finally met all his deaf friends and sign language interpreters through Facebook. However, they did not have an organization at the time.

“In November, we started to meet everyone. All the deaf and the interpreters met together, and we started the deaf community,” De Guzman said. “It wasn’t formal yet until we had a meeting and later on, it gave me an idea to organize this community. All of our deaf friends came to that meeting. We were connected with FilSoc after two months,” he added.

He expressed his thanks to the Filipino Social Club in Dubai for helping them create a wonderful society for the deaf.

A beautiful workshop

The Filipino People of Determination Day also had a floral workshop, which many of the kids enjoyed. From a table of neatly arranged artificial flowers, the participants took their favorite floral pieces and arranged them beautifully in a vase.

There were also food, raffle draws, and more performances for those who celebrated the Filipino People of Determination Day.

With the success of this event, the Filipino community in Dubai, UAE can eagerly anticipate another celebration honoring the remarkable achievements of Filipino People of Determination.