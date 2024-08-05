HUAWEI AppGallery and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra Empower Emirates Esports League in New Strategic Alliance

The Emirates Esports Federation proudly announces a strategic partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the gaming experience for participants in the Emirates Esports League. This collaboration underscores the synergistic relationship between leading entities in technology and esports, setting a new standard for the industry.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Esports Federation commented on the partnership, stating, “This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering the best possible experiences for our players and participants. Partnering with HUAWEI AppGallery and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is a significant step towards reinforcing the UAE’s position as a premier hub for esports. We are delighted with this partnership, which will undoubtedly support our players and foster their development.”

He further added, “Huawei’s role as a strategic partner extends to providing support for MOBILE LEGENDS, one of the league’s main games. This will enable participants to enjoy the exceptional services of HUAWEI AppGallery and the advanced technologies of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra.”

The AppGallery, Huawei’s official app store, stands as one of the world’s largest application platforms, offering users a rich and diverse array of apps and games. This partnership will leverage AppGallery’s extensive resources to provide league participants with unparalleled access to top-tier gaming applications.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, one of the latest and most powerful smartphones on the market, will play a pivotal role in this partnership. League participants will have the opportunity to elevate their gaming experience using the Pura 70 Ultra, benefiting from its high performance and cutting-edge technology.

This strategic partnership not only enhances the capabilities of the Emirates Esports League but also exemplifies the potential of collaborative efforts in advancing the esports landscape in the UAE and beyond.