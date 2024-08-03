EJ Obiena qualifies for Men’s Pole Vault finals at Paris Olympics

Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena has advanced to the finals of the Men’s Pole Vault at the Paris Olympics. After struggling with his first two attempts at 5.60 meters, Obiena cleared 5.70 meters and 5.75 meters, securing his spot in the top 12.

In the summary of results released by the organizing committee of the Paris Olympics, Obiena ranked 7. EJ Obiena, ranked World No. 2 in Men’s Pole Vault by World Athletics with a performance score and ranking score of 1446, will be competing alongside World No. 1 Armand Duplantis and World No. 3 Sam Kendricks. The medal round is set for August 6, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. Philippine time.

Other Filipino athletes are also making strides as they advance to the quarterfinals in their respective sports. Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Aira Villegas, and Carlos Yulo, among others, are all in the running for medals.