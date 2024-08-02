Happy na, birthday pa: Aira Villegas advances to quarterfinals in Olympics on 29th birthday

Filipino boxer Aira Villegas, who is currently representing the Philippines at the Paris Olympics 2024, may have received the best gift possible for her 29th birthday as she won via unanimous decision against the Algerian boxer Roumaysa Boualam at the Round of 16 preliminaries for the women’s flyweight 50kg class on August 1, 2024, making her advance to the quarterfinals.

Villegas made her Olympics debut this year and has already won via unanimous decision against Yasmine Moutaqui of Morocco in the round of 32 last July 28, 2024. On August 4, Villegas will once again prove herself worthy as she is ready to take on Wassilia Lkhadiri from France.

Villegas and 22 other representatives from the Philippines have been striving to bring home medals (hopefully gold). Some have ended their journey early, while others are still up for the challenge, such as Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Carlos Yulo, Joanie Delgaco, and more.